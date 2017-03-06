Wikileaks docs allege CIA can hack smartphones, and expose Frankfurt listening post
Wikileaks released Tuesday what the whistleblower group claimed were thousands of secret CIA files showing how U.S. spies hack smartphones, as well as exposing a major secret listening post in Germany. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment, while the CIA in a statement would not say whether the files were real or not.
