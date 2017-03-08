Where things stand in the Volkswagen emissions scandal
Volkswagen pleaded guilty Friday to three criminal counts for a scheme to get around U.S. pollution rules. If a federal judge agrees to the Justice Department's sentencing recommendation, the scandal will end up costing the company more than $20 billion in the U.S. alone, not counting lost sales and brand value.
