VW's Sedric foreshadows a future with self-driving taxis
Volkswagen Group unveiled the Sedric self-driving concept car that gives a glimpse of how robo-taxis could operate in the future. The concept is a shared mobility electric vehicle designed from the start to offer the highest degree of self-driving autonomy for occupants, VW said in a statement .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 2
|Battle Tested
|1
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC