VW's Sedric foreshadows a future with...

VW's Sedric foreshadows a future with self-driving taxis

13 hrs ago

Volkswagen Group unveiled the Sedric self-driving concept car that gives a glimpse of how robo-taxis could operate in the future. The concept is a shared mobility electric vehicle designed from the start to offer the highest degree of self-driving autonomy for occupants, VW said in a statement .

Chicago, IL

