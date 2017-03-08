VW pleads guilty to criminal charges ...

VW pleads guilty to criminal charges in emissions scandal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Examiner

German auto giant Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts Friday resulting from a 2015 emissions cheating scandal that has cost the company tens of billions of dollars. The guilty plea marks the first time the company itself has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from the fraud, which affected more than half-a-million diesel cars sold in the U.S. and about 11 million globally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drunken Sailors Fri Texxy 1
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) Mar 8 About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,476,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC