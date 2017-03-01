US, German orchestras announce details of new partnership
Details of the five-year collaboration between the BSO and the Gewandhausorchestre based in Leipzig announced Wednesday include a co-commissioning program, educational initiatives, shared and complementary programming, and residencies by the BSO in Leipzig and GWO in Boston.
