UPDATE 1-Trump adviser Navarro: U.S, Germany should discuss trade outside EU
Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the $65 billion U.S. trade deficit with Germany was "one of the most difficult" trade issues, and bilateral discussions were needed to reduce it outside of European Union restrictions. Navarro, the director of the new White House National Trade Council, said that Germany has used the argument that the EU dictates its trade policy and that it does not control the value of the euro.
