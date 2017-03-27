UPDATE 1-Germany opens new probe into...

UPDATE 1-Germany opens new probe into suspected Turkish spying

Germany launched a second investigation on Tuesday into suspected spying by Turkey and its interior minister said Berlin would not tolerate foreign espionage on its soil. Tensions are running high between the two NATO allies ahead of a referendum in Turkey next month that proposes expanding the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan.

