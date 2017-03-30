Ukraine Gov't Pledges to Cease Fire in the East on Saturday
Fighting between government troops and the separatists has been raging in eastern Ukraine since 2014, killing more than 9,800 people. A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany has helped reduce the scale of fighting, but violence has continued while attempts to broker a political settlement have failed.
