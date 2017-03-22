UK Parliament terror attack: At least...

UK Parliament terror attack: At least 2, including cop, killed; more than a dozen injured

Fox News

Four people, including a London police officer who was stabbed and the alleged assailant, were killed after a terror attack that saw more than 20 people injured after a car drove through a bridge outside the Parliament building on Wednesday. Police said a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, leaving more than a dozen with injuries described as catastrophic.

Chicago, IL

