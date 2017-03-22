UK Parliament terror attack: At least 2, including cop, killed; more than a dozen injured
Four people, including a London police officer who was stabbed and the alleged assailant, were killed after a terror attack that saw more than 20 people injured after a car drove through a bridge outside the Parliament building on Wednesday. Police said a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, leaving more than a dozen with injuries described as catastrophic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|6 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|Robert Marshall
|1,519
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC