U.S. Joins 'Constructive' G-20 Climate Meeting, Germany Says an hour ago

Officials representing the world's largest economies, including the U.S., put global climate talks back on track in Berlin Friday, after failing last week to agree on language supporting the Paris accord, the German government said. plan to address global warming, setting the stage for further negotiations leading up to the July summit in Hamburg where U.S. President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and other leaders will gather, the German Environment Ministry said in a statement to Bloomberg.

