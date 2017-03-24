U.S. Joins 'Constructive' G-20 Climate Meeting, Germany Says an hour ago
Officials representing the world's largest economies, including the U.S., put global climate talks back on track in Berlin Friday, after failing last week to agree on language supporting the Paris accord, the German government said. plan to address global warming, setting the stage for further negotiations leading up to the July summit in Hamburg where U.S. President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and other leaders will gather, the German Environment Ministry said in a statement to Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|23 hr
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|Thu
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Mar 22
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|Robert Marshall
|1,519
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC