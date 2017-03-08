Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Cou...

Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Council president

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, European Council President Donald Tusk reads a statement during a media conference at the EU Council building in Brussels. German deputy foreign minister Michael Roth Tuesday March 7, 2017, is calling for European Union countries to rally behind Donald Tusk as the former Polish prime minister Tusk seeks a second term in one of the bloc's top positions, which will be decided with a vote upcoming Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) 4 hr About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... 23 hr Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC