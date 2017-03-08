Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Council president
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, European Council President Donald Tusk reads a statement during a media conference at the EU Council building in Brussels. German deputy foreign minister Michael Roth Tuesday March 7, 2017, is calling for European Union countries to rally behind Donald Tusk as the former Polish prime minister Tusk seeks a second term in one of the bloc's top positions, which will be decided with a vote upcoming Thursday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|About time
|147
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|23 hr
|Uranus
|2
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
