Turkish minister to defy Dutch reques...

Turkish minister to defy Dutch request not to come for rally

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a visit of the booth of Turkey at the tourism fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a visit of the booth of Turkey at the tourism fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drunken Sailors Fri Texxy 1
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) Mar 8 About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,479,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC