Turkish chocolate festival features bust of President Trump

One of the highlights at a Turkish chocolate festival has been U.S. President Donald Trump - made of cake icing. It took Turkish chef Tuba Geckil two days to make the imposing bust of Trump, clad from mid-torso in an edible jacket and striped tie.

Chicago, IL

