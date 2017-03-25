Turkish chocolate festival features bust of President Trump
One of the highlights at a Turkish chocolate festival has been U.S. President Donald Trump - made of cake icing. It took Turkish chef Tuba Geckil two days to make the imposing bust of Trump, clad from mid-torso in an edible jacket and striped tie.
