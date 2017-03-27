Trump's son-in-law retains scores of ...

Trump's son-in-law retains scores of real estate holdings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In this March 17, 2017, file photo Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump's son-in-law and daughter are holding onto to scores of real estate investments, part of a portfolio of at least $240 million in assets, while they serve in White House jobs, new financial disclosures show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) 1 hr The Ultimate Crus... 40
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... 3 hr The Ultimate Crus... 2
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Mar 25 Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) Mar 23 just Jay _ for fr... 19
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC