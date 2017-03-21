Tillerson plan to skip NATO, visit Ru...

Tillerson plan to skip NATO, visit Russia puts allies on edge

Read more: WEHT

The State Department scrambled Tuesday to suggest new dates for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers after his plan to skip the annual gathering -- but travel to Russia -- came to light. Tillerson's decision to miss his first NATO meeting but visit Russia a week later plunged his department into damage control, frustrated allies and left analysts scratching their heads at an administration that once again is rubbing Europe the wrong way and raising questions about its commitment to its Western allies.

Chicago, IL

