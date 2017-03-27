The sun sets over some towers of the ...

The sun sets over some towers of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 26, 2017.

A top banking supervisor says that British banks must put down solid roots if they want European banking licenses to keep access after the UK leaves the European Union . Sabine Lautenschlaeger said Monday that banks seeking licenses in the EU post-Brexit would need "sufficient local staff and operational independence."

