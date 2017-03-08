The Latest: Turkey to extend state of...

The Latest: Turkey to extend state of emergency further

8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Turkey's prime minister says a state of emergency that was imposed following the failed coup attempt in July will be extended "for a bit longer." Turkey declared the state of emergency to facilitate its crackdown on the network of followers of U.S.-based Muslim Cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of orchestrating the July 15 failed attempt.

Chicago, IL

