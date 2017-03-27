The Latest: Greece: man carrying asyl...

The Latest: Greece: man carrying asylum papers found hanged

Greece's coast guard says a man carrying asylum application papers has been found hanged at the country's largest port, near Athens. The unidentified man, believed to be a migrant, was found dead early Monday near a passenger departure area at the port of Piraeus.

