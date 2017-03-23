The Latest: Germany mindful of tone with smaller EU nations
Italian paramilitary police patrol in front of the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Rome's Piazza Venezia Square, on Friday, March 24, 2017 a day ahead of a European Union summit commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Treaty of Rome. EU leaders are gathering in Rome for a summit to mark the EU's 60th anniversary and to outline its future after Britain leaves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Fri
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Mar 22
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC