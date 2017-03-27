The Latest: German minister expects t...

The Latest: German minister expects tough Brexit talks

Germany's foreign minister predicts a bumpy road for the negotiations between Britain and the EU over the United Kingdom's decision to leave the bloc. Gabriel told reporters in Berlin that "we will certainly see a whole row of points of conflict" in the upcoming talks over the so-called Brexit.

Chicago, IL

