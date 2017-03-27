The Latest: French Socialist candidate meets Merkel, Schulz
French Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon has assailed European austerity policies as he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, arguing that they have helped fuel the far right's rise. Hamon has met with Merkel and her center-left rival Martin Schulz in Berlin.
