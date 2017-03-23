Syrian refugee in Germany won't pursu...

Syrian refugee in Germany won't pursue case against Facebook

A Syrian refugee in Germany won't pursue further legal action against Facebook after a court rejected his call for an injunction forcing the company to seek and delete posts falsely linking him to crimes committed by migrants. The office of lawyer Chan-jo Jun, who represented Anas Modamani, quoted Modamani on Monday as saying he wants to concentrate on German language exams.

Chicago, IL

