Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts intense light in Germany
The Germans have just created something absolutely extraordinary, and it could result in a major breakthrough in the world of energy. They're calling it the world's largest artificial sun, and it was lit in Julich, about 19 miles to the west of the German city of Cologe.
