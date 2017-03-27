Serbian presidential candidates: how dirty can it get?

Sasa Jankovic and Vuk Jeremic differ on many things, but they agree on one: the campaign for Serbia's presidential election is the dirtiest since the votes that kept strongman Slobodan Milosevic in power in the 1990s. "We've seen difficult times in this country and we have gone through a number of uneven elections, uneven in the sense of free and fair conditions for holding an election," Jeremic said in an interview with The Associated Press.

