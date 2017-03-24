Schaeuble criticises foreign minister...

Schaeuble criticises foreign minister for saying Germany should pay more to EU

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday criticised Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel for saying Germany should provide more money for Greece and the European Union overall. Debt-laden Greece has struggled to implement reforms in return for financial support, much of which has come from the EU.

Chicago, IL

