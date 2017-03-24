Schaeuble criticises foreign minister for saying Germany should pay more to EU
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday criticised Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel for saying Germany should provide more money for Greece and the European Union overall. Debt-laden Greece has struggled to implement reforms in return for financial support, much of which has come from the EU.
