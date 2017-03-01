Report: Germany wanted to turn back refugees in Sept 2015
In this Sept. 16, 2015 file photo, a young boy looks at police officers after he and other migrants were pulled out of a train by German Federal Police at the train station of the southern German border town Passau, German newspaper 'Welt am Sonntag' reports that the government planned to close the border with Austria and turn back asylum-seekers in September 2015, but nixed the plan at the last minute., the paper reported Sunday March 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 2
|Battle Tested
|1
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC