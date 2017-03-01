Report: Germany wanted to turn back refugees in Sept 2015
16, 2015 file photo, a young boy looks at police officers after he and other migrants were pulled out of a train by German Federal Police at the train station of the southern German border town Pas... . FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015 areial view file photo, a column of migrants moves through fields after crossing from Croatia, in Rigonce, Slovenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 2
|Battle Tested
|1
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC