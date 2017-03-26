Qatar Financial Centre roadshow makes first stop in Germany
Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany, and senior representatives from QFC, Manateq and Ghorfa at the QFC Germany Roadshow in Berlin. Senior officials from the Qatar Financial Centre Authority, one of the world's leading and fastest growing financial centres, successfully concluded panel discussions, face-to-face consultations and networking events with professionals from German corporations and private companies in Berlin and Munich as part of the QFC Germany Roadshow 2017.
