Qatar Financial Centre roadshow makes...

Qatar Financial Centre roadshow makes first stop in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany, and senior representatives from QFC, Manateq and Ghorfa at the QFC Germany Roadshow in Berlin. Senior officials from the Qatar Financial Centre Authority, one of the world's leading and fastest growing financial centres, successfully concluded panel discussions, face-to-face consultations and networking events with professionals from German corporations and private companies in Berlin and Munich as part of the QFC Germany Roadshow 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... 21 hr LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Sat Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) Mar 23 just Jay _ for fr... 19
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC