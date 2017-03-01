President Erdogan slams Germany over meeting ban

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Germany over its decision to ban Turkish ministers from holding events in two German cities ahead of the April 16 constitutional referendum that will decide whether the current parliamentary system should be shifted to an executive presidency. "They need to be put on trial for aiding and abetting terror," Erdogan said late on March 3, slamming German authorities for "letting the members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party leaders to hold rallies while preventing Turkish leaders from addressing their communities."

