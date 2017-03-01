President Erdogan slams Germany over ...

President Erdogan slams Germany over meeting ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Germany over its decision to ban Turkish ministers from holding events in two German cities ahead of the April 16 constitutional referendum that will decide whether the current parliamentary system should be shifted to an executive presidency. "They need to be put on trial for aiding and abetting terror," Erdogan said late on March 3, slamming German authorities for "letting the members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party leaders to hold rallies while preventing Turkish leaders from addressing their communities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 2 Battle Tested 1
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC