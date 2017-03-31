No parole for Jens Soering, German diplomat's son convicted in 1985 double murder in Virginia

In this photo taken in 2011, Jens Soering speaks during an interview at the Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Va. RICHMOND - Jens Soering, a convicted double murderer whose innocence claims have drawn support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a detective who investigated the case more than 30 years ago, has lost another round with Virginia's Parole Board.

