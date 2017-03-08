Negatives of famed Soviet photographe...

Negatives of famed Soviet photographer finally recovered

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this May 2, 1945 file photo, Soviet soldiers hoist the red flag over the Reichstag after the fall of Berlin, which is one of the iconic images of World War II taken by renowned photographer Yevgeny Khaldei. Just days before the 100th anniversary of Yevgeni Khaldei's birth, the daughter of the photographer who took the iconic WWII image of Red Army soldiers atop the Reichstag, Anna Khaldei has regained possession of his original negatives after a 15-year court battle and is now hoping to mount an exhibition of her father's work, recording history through his lens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ... 5 hr Symphony phart 1
News Drunken Sailors Fri Texxy 1
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) Mar 8 About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC