Negatives of famed Soviet photographer finally recovered

In this May 2, 1945 file photo, Soviet soldiers hoist the red flag over the Reichstag after the fall of Berlin, which is one of the iconic images of World War II taken by renowned photographer Yevgeny Khaldei. Just days before the 100th anniversary of Yevgeni Khaldei's birth, the daughter of the photographer who took the iconic WWII image of Red Army soldiers atop the Reichstag, Anna Khaldei has regained possession of his original negatives after a 15-year court battle and is now hoping to mount an exhibition of her father's work, recording history through his lens.

