National news: Man arrested after seven hurt in axe attack at Dusseldorf train station
A MAN has been arrested after seven people were injured with an axe at the main train station in Dusseldorf, Germany, in what appeared to be a random attack, police said. A person, probably armed with an axe, attacked people at random," police said in a statement.
