More

More

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

Currently, there are 15 female heads of state or government, which is more than double the number since 2000. Fifty-six of 146 nations studied by the World Economic Forum have been led by a female in the last half-century, and 70 countries have had some form of female leadership in their history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) 22 hr About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Tue Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC