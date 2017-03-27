More and more Brits are applying for ...

More and more Brits are applying for German citizenship since the Brexit vote

Former Royal Air Force airman Paul Hughes never imagined saying it, but he admits that he was almost "ashamed of my fellow countrymen" when Britons voted to leave the EU last June. Since the fateful referendum last summer, 34-year-old Hughes - along with a growing fraction of the roughly 106,000 British citizens in Germany - has taken the unexpected step of applying for German citizenship.

Chicago, IL

