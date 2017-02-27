Merkel visits Egypt, Tunisia to talk ...

Merkel visits Egypt, Tunisia to talk about migration

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Egypt and Tunisia this week with migration at the top of her agenda as she meets her counterparts in the North African nations. Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday Germany is interested in helping Egypt strengthen its coastguard and clamp down on illegal trafficking across the Mediterranean, which leads to thousands of deaths each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Mon Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) Feb 16 Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC