Merkel: had no prior knowledge of VW emissions scandal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, attends the questioning by a German Federal parliament committee investigating the Volkswagen emissions cheating software case in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, attends the questioning by a German Federal parliament committee investigating the Volkswagen emissions cheating software case in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.