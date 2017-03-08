Merkel: had no prior knowledge of VW ...

Merkel: had no prior knowledge of VW emissions scandal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Chancellor Angela Merkel says she only found out about Volkswagen's use of software to cheat on emissions through the media. Appearing as a witness Wednesday before a German parliamentary panel on the Volkswagen emissions scandal, German news agency dpa says Merkel said she was only aware of the cheating when it emerged in the United States in September 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) 11 hr About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Tue Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC