Merkel: had no prior knowledge of VW emissions scandal
Chancellor Angela Merkel says she only found out about Volkswagen's use of software to cheat on emissions through the media. Appearing as a witness Wednesday before a German parliamentary panel on the Volkswagen emissions scandal, German news agency dpa says Merkel said she was only aware of the cheating when it emerged in the United States in September 2015.
