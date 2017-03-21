Merkel disputes Trump's claim Germany owes NATO 'vast sums'
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday underlined Germany's rejection of a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that her country owes NATO large sums for underspending on defense. She also pointed to Germany's history of decades of post-World War II military restraint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|6 hr
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|Robert Marshall
|1,519
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Merkel's About-Face
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ...
|Mar 11
|Symphony phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC