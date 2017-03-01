Merkel challenger bashes Trump, Brexit at rally
Designated Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections, former president of the European parliament Martin Schulz, attends the party's Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, Germany,... . Designated Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections, former president of the European parliament Martin Schulz, speaks at the party's Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, Germany... BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel's main challenger in September elections has bashed U.S. President Donald Trump, Brexit and nationalism.
