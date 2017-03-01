Merkel challenger bashes Trump, Brexi...

Merkel challenger bashes Trump, Brexit at rally

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KMIR 6

Designated Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections, former president of the European parliament Martin Schulz, attends the party's Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, Germany,... . Designated Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections, former president of the European parliament Martin Schulz, speaks at the party's Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, Germany... BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel's main challenger in September elections has bashed U.S. President Donald Trump, Brexit and nationalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Mon Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) Feb 16 Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC