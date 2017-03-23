Merkel ally sees 'tail wind' from German state election
A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says the conservatives' unexpectedly strong win in a state vote gives them "tail wind" for bigger upcoming elections. Merkel's Christian Democrats easily beat the center-left Social Democrats in Saarland state Sunday.
