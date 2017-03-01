Meeting in Germany to be attended by ...

Meeting in Germany to be attended by Turkish justice minister cancelled

A municipality in Germany on March 2 canceled a meeting that was set to be attended by Turkish Justice Minister Bekir BozdaAY citing capacity problems. BozdaAY was slated to deliver a speech in a meeting organized by the Union of European Turkish Democrats in the Gaggenau province.

