Massive Violation of Press Freedom' Says Watchdog of Claims That Germany Spied on Journalists

In what is being criticized as a massive violation of press freedoms, Germany's foreign intelligence agency allegedly spied on large numbers of foreign journalists overseas, including employees of the The extent of the surveillance by the Bundesnachrichtendienst was revealed late last week to reach further than previously suspected, after Germany's The BND reportedly monitored at least 50 telephone numbers, fax numbers and email addresses belonging to journalists or newsrooms around the world since 1999.

