Massive Violation of Press Freedom' Says Watchdog of Claims That Germany Spied on Journalists
In what is being criticized as a massive violation of press freedoms, Germany's foreign intelligence agency allegedly spied on large numbers of foreign journalists overseas, including employees of the The extent of the surveillance by the Bundesnachrichtendienst was revealed late last week to reach further than previously suspected, after Germany's The BND reportedly monitored at least 50 telephone numbers, fax numbers and email addresses belonging to journalists or newsrooms around the world since 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC