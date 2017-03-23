Ivanka Trump White House job raises e...

Ivanka Trump White House job raises ethics questions

The White House says Ivanka Trump will comply with ethics restrictions -- even though they don't formally apply to her -- now that she's getting a West Wing office. Those restrictions include giving up some income and limiting her exposure to conflicts of interest by minimizing certain assets and recusing herself from some policy matters.

