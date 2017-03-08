Islamic State suspects face terrorism...

Islamic State suspects face terrorism charges in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

German authorities said Wednesday they have charged four men with membership in a terrorist organization for allegedly joining the Islamic State group in Syria, with three of them also accused of planning to carry out an attack in Germany. In a statement, federal prosecutors said Syrian citizens Saleh A. , 25; Hamza C. , 27; and Mahood B. , 25; allegedly intended to carry out an attack using explosive vests in the western city of Duesseldorf - a plan that was foiled when one of the men turned himself in to French police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) 7 hr About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Tue Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC