Interior minister against Turkish ral...

Interior minister against Turkish rallies in Germany1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said he was against Turkish ministers holding political rallies in Germany, and signalled that there are legal ways to stop such campaigns. "A Turkish campaign has no business being here in Germany," he told public broadcaster ARD yesterday, saying he is "strongly opposed politically" to such events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ... Sat Symphony phart 1
News Drunken Sailors Mar 10 Texxy 1
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) Mar 8 About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC