Interior minister against Turkish rallies in Germany1 hour ago

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said he was against Turkish ministers holding political rallies in Germany, and signalled that there are legal ways to stop such campaigns. "A Turkish campaign has no business being here in Germany," he told public broadcaster ARD yesterday, saying he is "strongly opposed politically" to such events.
