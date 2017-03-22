In A First, Germany Deports Native-Bo...

In A First, Germany Deports Native-Born Terrorism Suspects

Two men who were born in Germany but don't have German citizenship will be deported to countries in North Africa, where their parents immigrated from, over suspicions that they were planning a terrorist attack. German officials say it's the first time the government is making such a move.

Chicago, IL

