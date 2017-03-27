Historical marker for tennis great Ti...

Historical marker for tennis great Tilden rejected again

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this April 1930, file photo, Bill Tilden trains on Rot Weiss grounds at Grunewald near Berlin, Germany A Pennsylvania state commission has again rejected a historical marker for the Philadelphia home court of tennis great Bill Tilden. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission last week approved a panel's 4-1 recommendation against the idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Mar 25 Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) Mar 23 just Jay _ for fr... 19
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC