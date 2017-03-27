Hacker attack on German Parliament may be linked to election

A top police official says a recent hacking attack on the Ge... McDonald's has served billions and for decades, everyone knew what they were getting: a quick burger that had been pulled from a freezer, with some ketchup and pickles on it. McDonald's has served billions and for decades, everyone knew what they were getting: a quick burger that had been pulled from a freezer, with some ketchup and pickles on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.