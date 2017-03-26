Germany's Schaeuble wins party endorsement for September election
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a key figure in Berlin's handling of the euro zone crisis and Greece's bailout programmes, won a ringing endorsement from his conservative party on Saturday to stand in September's federal election. With 95 percent support, 74-year-old Schaeuble secured first place on the conservative Christian Democrats' list of candidates in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg for the federal election to be held on Sept.
