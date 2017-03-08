Germany's Chief Prosecutor Announces Investigation of US...
The documents reveal the CIA used Frankfurt as a remote hacking base for clandestine activities. The top secret CIA unit used the German city of Frankfurt am Main as the starting point for numerous hacking attacks on Europe, China and the Middle East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15)
|22 hr
|About time
|147
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Tue
|Uranus
|2
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC